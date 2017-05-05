YMCA unveils summer camp bus

Students and staff from the Southwest YMCA on Chelsea Drive had a unique opportunity to participate in its latest promotion.

The YMCA Summer Day Camps start at all three campuses (Downtown, North, and Southwest) as well as Hilltop Camp for K-2nd grade on May 30. As a part of the Friday event, children and YMCA staff chanted “Move that bus!” multiple times until the newly wrapped bus was finally revealed.

“The bus wrap will serve as a moving billboard for the YMCA and our childcare programs,” said Topeka YMCA President and CEO John Mugler.

The theme of this year’s summer camp is “Best Summer Ever”. Children from all economic backgrounds are invited to take part in activities such as weekly field trips, crafts, recreational swimming, crafts and more.

To learn more about these programs, visit ymcatopeka.org.