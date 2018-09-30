Yost Signs One Year Contract Extension

The Kansas City Royals and Senior Vice President-

Baseball Operations and General Manager, Dayton Moore, today announced that Ned Yost will return as

manager of the Royals for the 2019 season. Consistent with club policy, terms of the agreement are not

disclosed.

“We are thrilled that Ned will return as our manager in 2019,” said Moore. “His leadership has been and

will remain vital for our success. We have shared the same vision since May of 2010 and I’m honored to

partner with him both personally and professionally.”

Yost, 64, was named to the post on May 13, 2010, and over his eight-plus seasons at the helm has

shattered the team all-time win mark, entering today with 687 victories, which are 277 more than Whitey

Herzog’s previous team record from 1975-79. Yost is the 16th full-time manager in franchise history and is

sixth among active managers in games (2,381), which ranks 40th in big league history, while his 1,144

career wins rank 49 th all-time. A two-time American League Champion (2014-2015) and World Series

Champion (2015), his postseason winning percentage of .710 (22-9) is tops among all managers in Major

League history who have managed at least 20 playoff games.

Since the 2018 season is ending at home this afternoon, manager Ned Yost will conduct his annual

season-ending press conference immediately following today’s game with the Cleveland Indians in the

press interview room on level one.

General Manager Dayton Moore will host his season-ending press conference and luncheon later in

the month of October.