“You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign to begin this week

The annual traffic enforcement campaign, known as, ‘You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.’, will run from this Thursday, August 16 through Labor Day, September 3 across Kansas.

“We’ve been doing this for probably around 20 years,” said Chris Bortz with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “It’s just our annual focus on impaired driving.”

You might see officers where you normally don’t see them, at least for a couple of weeks.

“There will be additional enforcement going on,” said Bortz. “We also are tying that to a media campaign, just reminding everybody of the importance of not getting behind the wheel if you’re impaired.”

If you are going to indulge in adult beverages to close out your summer, think ahead.

“Set yourself up in good situations,” said Bortz. “Have a designated driver. Have an alternative route home. If you’re doing it at somebody’s house, offer somebody the opportunity to spend the night. We don’t want anybody to get out on the road while they’re impaired. It’s not just the impaired driver. They’re now endangering everyone else on the road.”

In 2017, alcohol was involved in 40% of the traffic deaths in Kansas. According to KDOT, the risk of serious injury in a chemical impairment crash is almost five times that of the crash where such impairment is determined to have not been a factor. More striking is the fact that the risk of death is over fifteen times higher in the case of an impairment crash.