Young Reporter Shot, Killed in Her Apartment
A young public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas City apartment.
Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her first-floor apartment, according to KCUR, where she worked.
Okeson-Haberman had been covering Missouri government and politics at the station where she had worked since 2019 after graduating from the University of Missouri.
The native of Springfield, Missouri, had recently been planning to move to Lawrence for a new job covering criminal justice issues for the Kansas News Service.
After news of Okeson-Haberman’s death broke, many colleagues and public officials, including Governor Laura Kelly, offered memories and condolences.
Kansas City police said officers went to an apartment in the city’s Santa Fe neighborhood and found Okeson-Haberman with a gunshot wound.
At that time, police said she was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.