Young veteran looking to get his generation involved in politics is running for Congress in Kansas 2nd District

Kansas 2nd District Congressional candidate Republican Tyler Tannahill believes that it’s time for those who will have to pay the nation’s debt to get involved in its government.

“My big passion is getting the next generation involved,” said Tannahill. “Whether it’s politics, whether it’s agriculture, I think our generation is the generation that can get to Washington D.C. and fix some of these tough issues we have to deal with.”

Tannahill’s name has been in the news for a giveaway he is doing for his campaign that had some unfortunate timing.

“On February 13, we launched a gun giveaway, which was an AR-15, to kind of coincide with the Kansas Republican convention in Wichita which was a few weeks after that,” said Tannahill. “Everybody knows on February 14, the shooting in Florida happened. One of my big pet peeves on the whole gun debate is, either it’s not time to do something right now, or let’s ban all guns. Those seem to be the two polar opposite debates going on. As a candidate, I said, you know, I believe in the 2nd Amendment. I think we need to uphold the 2nd Amendment, but we do need to have a sit-down discussion to see how do we keep our children and our teachers safe in the school? I decided to keep the gun giveaway going to open up a dialogue.”

Tannahill is running against several seasoned legislators in the Republican primary and would likely face another in the general if Paul Davis is the Democrat nominee.

“We need somebody who is from the outside, who is going to get to D.C. and make changes, who is going to have the fortitude to say, no, this needs to change” said Tannahill. “As long as I can remember, people have been running on a balanced budget. For the last, it seems like four cycles, they’ve been trying to do away with Obamacare. No one’s done it. Let’s put their feet to the fire, let’s get it done.”

For more information about Tannahill’s campaign, go to www.tylertannahill.com/.

The full interview with Tannahill is below.