Young Woman Rolls Vehicle in Shawnee County Friday

A Friday morning accident injured a young Osage County woman.

Shawnee County deputies were called to the 10800 block of SE California just before 9:30 a.m., where a Toyota 4-Runner had left the road and rolled before striking a tree in a field.

Twenty-four year old Nicole Potter of Carbondale was thrown from the 4-Runner.

She was taken to a Topeka hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two children, ages one and three were in the vehicle as well, but they were in proper restraints and were not hurt.

The accident is still under investigation.