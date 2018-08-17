Younger generation of Christians appears to care more about the environment than their forebears, says KU researcher

It seems that there is a generation gap in a good way when it comes to concern from Christians about the environment, says a KU researcher.

“As I look at younger parishoners, it turns out that many groups, I think of some of the more theologically liberal groups like Methodists and Episcopalians, across the board, it looks like younger parishoners have much higher levels of environmental concern than their parents and than their grandparents did,” says KU researcher Lukas Szrot.

Szrot examined data from the 1973-2014 General Social Survey to determine whether and to what extent environmental concern has been fostered among diverse religious groups in the United States.

“There definitely does seem to be a sort of stewardship phenomenon,” said Szrot. “A sort of environmental orientation that’s emerging among younger Christians in the United States. I found that really interesting.”

It’s early in the research, so the root cause is still out there, but there is at least some commonality among most Christians on the issue in similar mainline denominations even if they differ politically.

“That may be heartening, in a way, for people who want to engage across the aisle regarding environmental issues,” said Szrot. “They may not find as much resistance as they would suspect.”

Szrot, a graduate student in sociology, presented his findings this week at the American Sociological Association’s annual meeting in Philadelphia.