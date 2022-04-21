Younger Teens Can Drive To Religious Services

Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting in July.
Governor Laura Kelly signed the bill into law that expands driving privileges for holders of restricted licenses.
The law already allows 15-year-olds to drive by themselves to and from work.
The change will allow them to drive to and from religious activities from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
A restricted license also already allows 15-year-olds to drive anywhere at any time if an adult with a valid license is sitting in the front passenger’s seat.
Supporters said going to and from religious services is as safe as other driving allowed under a restricted license.
When drivers turn 16, they are eligible for a restricted license allowing them to drive alone anywhere from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and to and from work, school and school activities.