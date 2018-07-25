Youth Rodeo Planned August 4 At Council Grove

A youth rodeo is planned Saturday evening, Aug. 4, 6 o’clock, at the Morris Country Rodeo Arena east of Council Grove, Kansas, announced rodeo secretary Lisa Wainwright.

Events are to include steer riding, goat tail untying, goat tying, breakaway roping, barrel racing, pole bending, chute dogging, calf roping and team roping.

Sponsored by the Morris County Youth Rodeo Association, competition open to all youth will be divided into three age groups. They include junior, eight and under; intermediate, nine to 13; and senior, 14-19.

Some events are for all ages, and there’ll also be certain competitions for cowgirls only. Parental guardian release forms will be required for all contestants.

Entry fees are $3 per person per event, and are requested in advance by August 2. An admission fee will be assessed to everybody attending the rodeo.

Working awards are to be presented to top contestants in every event. All-around awards will go to the top cowboy and cowgirl in each age division.

Entry forms and information are available by emailing Wainwright at spurofthe moment09@gmail.com.