Zebra mussels found in Tuttle Creek Reservoir

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in Tuttle Creek Reservoir in Pottawatomie and Riley Counties. Chris Steffen, Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator for KDWPT, explains why zebra mussels threaten waters and wildlife.

“They filter plankton out of the water which is kind of the basis of the food chain for all the small fish and the larger fish that eat in the lake,” said Steffen. “Beyond that, they clog pipe intakes and other infrastructure in the lake.”

Steffen also gave tips on how to keep care of your boat to prevent the spread of zebra mussels.

”Our main message is clean, drain, dry,” said Steffen. “Before you leave a lake, inspect it. Look for anything that doesn’t belong. Pull your plug and leave the water at the lake. Either dry your boat for five days before going to the next lake or go into a car wash with hot water and rinse your boat out.”

For more information about aquatic nuisance species in Kansas go to ProtectKSWaters.org.