Kansas Athletics Director Sheahon Zenger issued a statement on Saturday afternoon after Kansas lost 58-17 on the road to Oklahoma State, reaffirming his personal faith in coach David Beaty to lead the program.

“As I said several weeks ago, Coach Beaty and I have been evaluating the program throughout the season and will continue to do so now that the season has concluded,” Zenger said in the statement. He goes on to mention program fundraising and a desire to provide the coaching staff with more resources for recruiting.

Kansas finished the season 1-11, with no wins in the Big 12 or against any FBS opponents. In three years under Beaty, KU is 3-33, and 1-32 against FBS opponents.

The entire is viewable below:

Beaty was hired in Dec. 2014 following a 3-9 season which included just one conference win. Charlie Weis started that season as Kansas’ coach, but was replaced by Clint Bowen on an interim basis for the remaining eight games.